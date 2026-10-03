Axe-wielding FlyDubai co-pilot was flagged over extremism concerns

CAIRO (AP) — The co-pilot accused of attacking the captain onboard an Israel-bound flight with an axe and trying to seize control of the aircraft was an Omani national who has been barred from flying on his country’s airline because of concerns about extremist views, officials disclosed on Saturday.

The co-pilot has been identified as Hamam al-Hammami, according to three people with knowledge of the situation, including a Gulf and Western diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

The United Arab Emirates, which is leading the investigation, said the co-pilot attacked the captain with the cockpit’s crash axe and tried to take control of the sharply plummeting plane in a “terrorist attack” on Wednesday.

His actions nearly crashed the flight with 182 people on board before passengers and others rushed in and subdued him.

The new details raise questions about how thoroughly FlyDubai vets potential employees, and how the co-pilot’s presence on a flight filled with Israeli passengers got past Israel’s strict security protocols.

The Israeli government says it has agreements with foreign carriers to prevent pilots of nations without diplomatic ties from flying there.

Israel and Oman do not have formal diplomatic relations.

The incident occurred at a sensitive time for Israel, a week before the anniversary of the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, that sparked the war in Gaza.

Further, it happened weeks before a highly contentious election in which security and October 7 security failures have been central issues.

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