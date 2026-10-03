'Dervan used the microphone as an instrument of service' - Dr Rose Marie Lewis

Late broadcaster Dervan Malcolm has been remembered as a friend of the Diaspora who gave Jamaicans overseas a home through the airways.

The tributes came during the funeral service for Malcolm held at the Boulevard Baptist Church, in St Andrew on Saturday.

Dr Rose Marie Lewis, a Jamaican-born entrepreneur and medical doctor based in Florida, said the late broadcaster used the microphone as an instrument of service.

She described Malcolm’s voice as a bridge between Jamaica and the Diaspora that connects people across various sectors.

“When he spoke, people listened,” she said.

“Dervan understood the truth many forgot. He created a sacred space for people to listen and to have conversations together.”

Noting that his programme Diaspora Live on Line gave power to the people in the Diaspora, Dr Lewis said Malcolm captured what life was about.

“He came into our living rooms through the airwaves and shone light on various sectors. He gave voice to ordinary Jamaicans doing extraordinary things. He made you feel important,” she said.

“He made the diaspora feel seen, heard and connected.”

Pointing to the personal connection that she had with the late broadcaster, Dr Lewis said she thanked him for giving both sides of the story, a nod to another programme Malcolm hosted on Power 106-FM.

The RJRGLEANER Communications Group, where Malcolm was employed until his passing, also paid tribute to the late broadcaster.

It recounted that he was part of a young group of broadcasters who joined the team at Power 106 FM.

“He brought a multi-faceted approach to broadcasting and made seamless connections and he will long be remembered and revered,” the group said.

The Calabar Old Boys Association, in their tribute, said Malcolm always sought the middle ground and never trumpeted his deeds.

Malcolm is a former head boy at Calabar High School.

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