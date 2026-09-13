'Woody' Miller has died: 'A servant of the teaching profession'

The Jamaica Teachers’ Association (JTA) says the late Woodburn “Woody” Miller was a servant of the teaching profession whose life reflected a deep and enduring dedication to the development of young people across Jamaica.

Miller died yesterday.

He is a former president and secretary general of the JTA.

Miller also served for several years as principal of Kingston College.

The JTA said his remarkable years of service and leadership helped shape the association and strengthened its place in the lives of teachers across Jamaica.

“His passing is a great loss to the JTA family and to the wider education community,” the association said in a tribute to Miller.

“We remember him with gratitude for his contribution, respect for his leadership and appreciation for the legacy he leaves behind.

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