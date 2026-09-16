Jamaicans urged to remain vigilant against gastroenteritis

Jamaicans are being encouraged to remain vigilant against infectious diseases, such as gastroenteritis, despite the ongoing water restrictions.

Medical Officer of Health for the parish of Portland, Dr Sharon Lewis, during a recent sitting of the Portland Municipal Corporation, urged persons to continue practising proper infection prevention measures, and to store adequate amounts of potable water for daily use.

“Persons should wash hands with soap and water, particularly after using the restroom and changing of diapers and before preparing or eating meals. Parents are encouraged to keep children with vomiting or diarrhoea at home until the symptoms resolve, in order to reduce the spread to other children,” Dr Lewis said.

Gastroenteritis is an infection or inflammation affecting the stomach and intestines which may be caused by viruses, bacteria, or parasites. If caused by these infectious agents, it is contagious, especially in homes, schools and childcare settings.

Dr Lewis reported that in Portland, gastroenteritis continued to decline during August 2026, with eight cases reported, which is three cases fewer than the number in July.

“Compared to the same reporting period in the previous year, when 29 cases were reported, the eight cases this year reflect a 72 per cent reduction. The number of gastroenteritis cases is, therefore, below the endemic threshold of 10 per week,” the medical officer said.

She advised that persons who become ill should ensure that they remain properly hydrated by drinking water, coconut water, or oral rehydration solutions.

“Sugary drinks should be avoided as they may worsen the diarrhoea that may in turn worsen the dehydration. It should also be noted that if the child is not keeping down the fluids as they are being rehydrated, they are to be taken to the healthcare facility,” Dr Lewis urged.

She also reminded persons that given the current heat, they should generally try to improve their hydration and ensure that they always have adequate amounts of water and other low-sugar beverages as they go about their daily activities.

- JIS

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