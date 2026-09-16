Kingston Freeport drug bust accused faces new charges over cocaine seized at Sangster airport

The St James man charged in connection with last month’s cocaine and ganja seizure at the Kingston Freeport Terminal has been slapped with new charges related to cocaine that was seized at Sangster International Airport in March 2025.

Roderick Spence, 56, of Westgate Hill in Montego Bay, is charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, taking steps preparatory to export cocaine, and conspiracy to export cocaine.

Spence is scheduled to appear before the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, September 30.

The police report that about 11:30 a.m. on March 23, 2025, personnel from the police’s Firearms and Narcotics Investigation Division and Jamaica Customs Agency were conducting routine security checks on shipments at the airport when they detected anomalies.

A subsequent search of the shipment revealed 68 pounds of cocaine, according to the police.

An investigation led to charges being laid against Spence.

Spence was arrested on September 7 in relation to the August 7, 2026, seizure of 103 parcels of cocaine and 123 parcels of ganja, with an estimated street value of $71 million, arising from a joint narcotics operation at the Kingston Freeport Terminal, the police report.

The broader three-day operation, conducted from August 5 to August 7, resulted in the seizure of over $1 billion worth of cocaine and the arrest of eight individuals.

Spence was charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine, conspiracy to export cocaine, possession of ganja, dealing in ganja, attempting to export ganja and conspiracy to export ganja.

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