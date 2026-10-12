First US third-country nationals flight to Jamaica expected shortly

The Government says the first flight transporting third-country nationals (TCNs) to Jamaica under an agreement with the United States is expected to arrive shortly, following the International Organization for Migration’s (IOM) agreement to begin providing support services.

The update was provided jointly by the Ministry of National Security and Peace and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade in a statement on Monday, as implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Jamaica and the US progresses.

The agreement, signed earlier this year, establishes a transit arrangement under which third-country nationals will pass through Jamaica before being returned to their countries of origin or moved to other receiving countries.

The Government said the operating procedures governing the arrangement had been finalised, including safeguards intended to ensure that the programme is implemented safely, orderly and lawfully.

The IOM has been formally engaged to assist the individuals while they are in Jamaica and facilitate their onward movement.

The Government reiterated that Jamaica would not bear the cost of the arrangement and that no person with criminal antecedents would be permitted to transit through the island under the programme.

The number of TCNs is expected to be capped at 25 every two weeks.

The Government also reiterated that the MOU provides for the suspension of the arrangement if 10 third-country nationals apply to remain in Jamaica through asylum applications or other humanitarian processes.

The authorities said they would continue working with the US Government and the IOM to ensure the programme is properly managed and complies with domestic and international law.

The Government has pledged to keep the public informed of significant developments as the arrangement progresses.

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