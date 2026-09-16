St Catherine pastor accused of fraud back in custody over additional cases

A St Catherine pastor who is charged for allegedly failing to supply a motor truck after being given US$12,000 is facing possible new charges after more persons have come forward and accused him of fraud.

Sean Green, who is on bail, has been taken back into police custody after it was revealed in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday that he is under investigation in relation to two cases in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Green is before the parish court on charges of fraudulent conversion and non-delivery of goods.

His bail was extended to Tuesday for him to make restitution.

When Green appeared before Acting Senior Parish Court Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle, he failed to make restitution as promised.

His attorney, Kemoy Donaldson, told the court that persons had reneged on providing him with funds and that the defence was requesting more time to make restitution.

Donaldson also told the court that his client’s latest arrest was as a result of information in the media.

The lawyer said that the motor vehicle import documents had been prepared for the two matters in St Ann, but that the persons involved became anxious and got the police involved.

Green’s bail was extended until December 4, when he is to repay the US$12,000 in court.

Allegations are that the complainant paid Green US$12,000 for an Isuzu truck, which he failed to supply.

Several attempts by the complainant to get back the money failed.

A report was made to the Spanish Town police and, following an investigation, the accused was arrested.

He was subsequently charged with fraud following a question-and-answer session.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.