$8.1 billion NMIA apron upgrade gathers pace

Work is under way on an $8.1-billion project to reconstruct and upgrade the aircraft apron at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston, a key component of the facility’s modernisation programme.

The project, partly funded by the Airports Authority of Jamaica (AAJ), is being led by PAC Kingston Airport Limited (PACKAL), the airport’s operator and a subsidiary of Mexican airport company Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (GAP).

Cemex has been contracted to rebuild the airport’s 109,270-square-metre operational apron, where aircraft park to load and unload passengers and cargo, refuel and receive ground services.

According to PACKAL, the new, thicker concrete pavement is being designed to accommodate next-generation aircraft, including the Airbus A321neo and A321XLR. The project also includes improvements to the airport’s storm-water drainage system.

The works involve demolishing sections of the existing concrete surface and replacing them with new concrete slabs. Construction is being carried out in eight phases to allow the airport to remain fully operational.

During a tour of the project on Tuesday, Cemex Jamaica country manager and managing director of Carib Cement, Jorge Martinez, said the initiative provided an opportunity to introduce advanced construction technology to Jamaica while strengthening the company’s partnership with PACKAL.

“I feel very proud of this partnership,” Martinez said.

He noted that the technology being used could also be applied to highways, rural roads and other infrastructure projects across Jamaica. He also welcomed the transfer of technical expertise between Cemex and local contractors.

The project is currently supporting 154 jobs, including 56 direct and 98 indirect positions. Cemex has engaged four Jamaican subcontractors to provide aggregates, machinery, haulage, and electrical services, according to Cemex.

Meanwhile, Minister of Energy, Transport and Telecommunications Daryl Vaz, who toured the site at PACKAL’s invitation, said he was satisfied with the safety measures in place to protect workers while maintaining airport operations.

He described the investment as a “state-of-the-art” project that could enhance the airport’s capacity and relevance for the next 35 to 40 years while strengthening Jamaica’s tourism product.

“With the specifications for this in place, we can carry this airport into the future in terms of aviation. This is significant and far-reaching,” he said.

Vaz noted that the improvements form part of the concession agreement between GAP and the Government of Jamaica. He also commended the AAJ, Cemex, and other project partners for the pace of construction despite the technical demands of the 18-month contract.

“This shows that we are moving apace with world standards. This for me is very significant,” he said.

AAJ Chairman Dr Douglas Lindo described the project as a “magnificent demonstration of partnership” between Jamaica and Mexico. He also highlighted the transfer of technical skills as Jamaican workers and contractors collaborate with the international project team.

PACKAL Chief Executive Officer Hector Cortes likewise pointed to the project’s skills-transfer benefits, noting the company’s commitment to creating value for Jamaicans and the local economy.