Privy Council hearing on Jamaica’s Slavery Petition provisionally set for March 2027

A hearing on Jamaica’s petition seeking a determination on the legality of the enslavement of Africans and Britain’s potential obligation to provide reparations has been provisionally scheduled for the week of March 8, 2027.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange disclosed the development on Thursday, saying the information had been provided by the Registrar of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.

Grange also said the respondent, representing the United Kingdom Government, has been given until November 20, 2026, to file its case.

Jamaica filed the petition on September 7, 2026, asking King Charles III to refer key questions concerning enslavement in Jamaica to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council for determination.

The petition seeks a determination on whether the capture, transportation and enslavement of Africans in Jamaica were lawful under English law, whether these acts breached international law, and whether the United Kingdom owes the Jamaican people a reparatory remedy.

The process is intended to establish answers to the legal questions rather than seek a specific monetary award at this stage.

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