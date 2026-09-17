Businesses urged to help shape youth values

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) is urging businesses and business leaders to play a more active role in reinforcing positive values among young Jamaicans.

The PSOJ said the business community can help young people understand the relationship between character and success in the workplace through mentorship programmes, internships, apprenticeships, work-readiness initiatives, school partnerships and other structured engagements.

In a statement yesterday, it said efforts to develop the human capital required for a more competitive and technologically advanced economy must be complemented by interpersonal and behavioural competencies that allow people and organisations to succeed.

It also stressed that Jamaica’s social and economic progress must be underpinned by citizens and institutions that demonstrate integrity, accountability, respect and responsibility.

The organisation called for a renewed commitment to national values, character and ethical conduct.

Chairman of the PSOJ’s National Values and Attitude Advancement Committee, Howard Mitchell, said strengthening national values requires sustained action rather than periodic appeals for change.

“Values are ultimately demonstrated through behaviour. If we want our young people to embrace integrity, respect, accountability and responsibility, then they must see those qualities consistently demonstrated by the adults and institutions around them.”

The call follows comments by Jamaica Teachers’ Association President La Sonja Harrison, who urged schools to place greater emphasis on character development, values and attitudes in shaping young Jamaicans.

The PSOJ said the conversation must extend well beyond the school gate, noting that Jamaica’s values are shaped in homes and schools, but also in workplaces, communities, institutions and through the conduct of leaders.

It said the current back-to-school period should be an opportunity for a broader national conversation about the kind of citizens Jamaica seeks to develop and the standards expected of its institutions and leaders.

“Rebuilding values cannot be treated as the responsibility of any single institution. Schools must teach and reinforce them, families and communities must nurture them, businesses must practise and reward them, institutions must uphold them, leaders must model them and the state must exemplify them as a matter of policy and enforce laws which shape appropriate behavior,” it said.

Meanwhile, PSOJ President Patrick Hylton said economic and social development cannot be separated.

“Integrity, respect, discipline, accountability and a sense of responsibility to others are not secondary considerations. They are fundamental to building strong institutions, productive workplaces, safe communities and a society in which people can trust each other,” he said.

The PSOJ also said businesses must uphold the standards they advocate for in public life, including integrity, transparency, fairness and responsibility.