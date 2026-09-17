Fatal police shooting in Bog Walk

A man was fatally shot by the police during an alleged confrontation in High Mountain district in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Wednesday.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Dywane Edwards, otherwise called ‘Night Time’, who lived in the area.

The police say a Uzi submachine gun was seized from him.

The police report that about 5:00 a.m., a team went to the area to conduct an operation.

They say the team entered a premises and advanced to a one-room dwelling occupied by the deceased, who was suspected of having illegal guns in his possession.

According to the police, on the approach of the police, Edwards allegedly pointed a gun at the police party and fired.

The police say the cops took evasive action and fired.

During the exchange, Edwards was shot and injured.

He fell clutching a loaded gun, the police reported.

He was assisted to the Linstead Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the matter.

- Rasbert Turner

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