Fatal police shooting in Bog Walk
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A man was fatally shot by the police during an alleged confrontation in High Mountain district in Bog Walk, St Catherine, on Wednesday.
He has been identified as 35-year-old Dywane Edwards, otherwise called ‘Night Time’, who lived in the area.
The police say a Uzi submachine gun was seized from him.
The police report that about 5:00 a.m., a team went to the area to conduct an operation.
They say the team entered a premises and advanced to a one-room dwelling occupied by the deceased, who was suspected of having illegal guns in his possession.
According to the police, on the approach of the police, Edwards allegedly pointed a gun at the police party and fired.
The police say the cops took evasive action and fired.
During the exchange, Edwards was shot and injured.
He fell clutching a loaded gun, the police reported.
He was assisted to the Linstead Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the matter.
- Rasbert Turner
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