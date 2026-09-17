SOS children benefit from C.H.E.W. Foundation education drive

Approximately 70 children at SOS Children’s Villages Jamaica recently received back-to-school support from the C.H.E.W. Foundation, combining educational supplies with a day of activities aimed at building confidence ahead of the new academic year.

Valued at nearly $400,000, the donation included backpacks, exercise books, writing materials, and other school essentials.

For Sereste Bell, CEO of the C.H.E.W. Foundation, the initiative was about more than providing supplies.

“Every child deserves to walk into a new school year feeling prepared, confident and excited about what lies ahead,” said Bell.

“We wanted this initiative to address practical needs, but also to remind the children that they are seen, they are supported, and their education matters. When we invest in the tools children need to learn, we are also investing in their confidence, their aspirations, and the possibilities they can see for their future.”

The support was tailored to the different stages of the children’s educational journeys.

Children at the basic and primary levels received backpacks stocked with exercise books, pencils, erasers, crayons and other classroom necessities. High-school students received notebooks, writing materials and geometry sets, while those pursuing tertiary and vocational studies were provided with notebooks, writing instruments, and laptop bags.

Additional educational resources were supplied for children enrolled in special-needs programmes.

The foundation also confirmed that four laptop computers, promised during Child Month activities earlier this year, will be delivered later this month.

The devices are expected to help students access digital learning resources, conduct research, and support their academic development.

Latoya Cameron-Hill, programme development manager at SOS Children’s Village Stony Hill, said the support came at an important time.

“Preparing for a new school year is about much more than having a school bag and books. It is about giving children the confidence to believe that they are ready for the next step,” said Cameron-Hill.

“The C.H.E.W. Foundation has helped us to provide our children with resources that are relevant to where they are in their educational journeys, while creating a day where they could simply have fun, feel celebrated and look forward to returning to school.”

Beyond the distribution of supplies, children enjoyed rides, bounce-house activities, refreshments and other treats. Dr Leanne Levers, chairperson of the C.H.E.W. Foundation, also participated in the day’s activities.

Bell said the initiative reflected the foundation’s wider commitment to supporting children’s education and development.