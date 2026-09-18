Update | Direct deposit NIS pension payments fixed

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security is advising NIS pensioners that pension payments have now been successfully uploaded.

The Ministry says pensioners who receive their payments through direct deposit have begun receiving funds to their bank accounts as of today.

It notes that the timing of the funds appearing in individual accounts will vary depending on the respective financial institution.

The Ministry again apologised for the inconvenience caused by the delay.

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