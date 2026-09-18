Gov’t secures $5b CDB loan for rural water supply project

The government has signed a loan agreement with the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) to finance the Jamaica Rural Water Supply Programme, a US$36-million ($5.7-billion) initiative aimed at expanding access to potable water in under-served communities.

The project, funded largely by the CDB, is expected to improve water access for more than 40,000 residents through six water-supply schemes spanning five parishes.

The programme includes upgrades in Agualta Vale, Jordan Run and Mason Hall in St Mary; Albert Town and Ulster Spring in Trelawny; Union and Balaclava in St Elizabeth; Port Morant and Airy Castle in St Thomas; and Green Park Bamboo in St Ann.

Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness said the financing marked further progress in the government’s effort to provide reliable, utility-grade water across the island, at a time when Jamaica’s water resources are under growing strain.

Speaking at Wednesday’s signing ceremony at the Consulate General of Jamaica in Miami, Holness pointed to the prolonged drought linked to the El Niño weather pattern. Below-average rainfall, he noted, has resulted in water restrictions in several communities.

The project will expand access to piped, centrally managed water supplies, and advance the government’s broader objective of extending utility-grade water services nationwide.

According to Holness, between 75 per cent and 80 per cent of Jamaicans currently receive utility-grade water. The National Water Commission (NWC) serves more than two million people through over 400,000 customer accounts.

Those outside the NWC network are not necessarily without water, he said, as they might rely on municipal, private or other supply systems. The government’s aim, however, is to broaden the reach of centrally managed services.

To that end, the new systems will be designed to NWC standards before being transferred to the commission for operation and maintenance.

Holness reiterated the government’s ambition of achieving universal access to utility-grade water, describing the partnership with the CDB as a practical choice given the institution’s technical expertise, development mandate and financing capacity.

“We are edging closer to achieving universal utility-grade water access in Jamaica. Every year, we are making investments of this nature,” the prime minister said.

He also stressed that the loan falls within the Government’s existing fiscal framework and is not expected to create additional fiscal risk.

Meanwhile, Water, Environment and Climate Change Minister Matthew Samuda described the initiative as a crucial investment in Jamaica’s resilience to increasingly severe weather events.

Many of the targetted communities, he said, have outgrown their existing water infrastructure and require more robust systems to support future growth.

“This investment gives them, not just a chance to survive the changing climate, but a genuine chance to economically thrive,” the minister maintained.

Samuda argued that Jamaica’s approach to water access focuses on reliability and quality of service rather than simply measuring proximity to a water source. The project, he said, will both improve service for existing customers and extend utility-grade water to additional households.

The programme will include upgrades to treatment facilities and transmission networks, the construction of three community water tanks with a combined capacity of roughly 800,000 gallons, and several lift stations.

“These are large-scale rural water projects,” Samuda said.

CDB President Daniel Best said the initiative addressed one of the region’s most persistent development challenges. Across the Caribbean, many rural communities continue to face water shortages, ageing infrastructure, inadequate storage capacity and unreliable distribution systems, problems increasingly compounded by climate change.

“The Jamaica Rural Water Supply Project is about far more than pipes, pumps and reservoirs… it is about improving lives,” Best declared.

Improved water services, he said, would benefit households, schools, health facilities, farmers and businesses while strengthening communities’ resilience to climate-related shocks.

Best noted that the project is being financed through concessional funding from the CDB’s Special Development Fund, reflecting the bank’s commitment to investing in resilient infrastructure and improving livelihoods.

Omar Sweeney, chairman of Rural Water Supply Limited, said the agency would provide the technical expertise and implementation capacity required to deliver the project.

The work will include land acquisition, engineering consultancy services, design development, supervision and certification of works, as well as the preparation of tender and bid documents.

Sweeney said the programme would also finance the acquisition of vehicles and upgrades to geographic information systems and other information-technology infrastructure needed by the project management unit. Implementation and overall programme management are expected to continue over the next five years.

Once the completed systems are transferred to the NWC, annual reporting will be required under the terms of the agreement.

“I can assure you that we are committed to executing this project at the highest standards of technical excellence, efficiency, transparency and accountability,” Sweeney stated.

The agreement reflects a broader effort by the government to strengthen water security as climate change, population growth and ageing infrastructure place increasing pressure on Jamaica’s water network. For rural communities that have long faced unreliable supplies, the success of the programme will ultimately be measured not by the value of the loan, but by whether taps run consistently in the years ahead.