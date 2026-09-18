Man shot dead during police-military operation in Westmoreland

A man was shot and killed during a joint police-military operation in Seaford Town, Westmoreland, early Friday morning.

He has been identified by the aliases ‘Pepper’ and ‘Jordan’.

The shooting took place shortly after 3 o’clock.

The police say a firearm was recovered after the shooting.

Residents have claimed that the man was killed in cold blood in his home in the presence of his children.

Investigators attached to the Independent Commission of Investigations are on the scene.

As of September 16, some 217 people have been killed by the security forces, including 19 so far this month.

- Karen Madden

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