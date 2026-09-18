Thieves hit six primary schools in St James, Hanover since August

WESTERN BUREAU:

Thieves have broken into six primary schools within the Ministry of Education’s Region 4 jurisdiction since late August, with Bickersteth Primary and Infant School in St James suffering the latest hit on Wednesday night.

Regional Director Dr Michelle Pinnock revealed that the other affected schools are Bogue Hill Primary and Infant School, Anchovy Primary School, Farm Primary and Infant School, and Irwin Primary School – all in St James – and Cove Primary School in Hanover.

“The upsurge in robberies began around the last week in August when orientation began prior to the start of the September school term. Reports of these incidents have been made, and the police visited the schools, took statements, and are doing their investigations,” said Pinnock.

“Items that were stolen included food items, laptops, and small amounts of cash, plus Cove Primary lost solar batteries, which were donated by Sandals Resorts, and which have since been replaced, and that school has since put up cameras as well,” Pinnock told The Gleaner. “Unfortunately, no CCTV cameras were present at the schools from before.”

According to reports, on Wednesday night, intruders damaged the windows and doors to the main office at Bickersteth Primary and Infant School and ransacked the principal’s and guidance counsellor’s offices, the staffroom, and the tuck shop.

They stole 14 laptop computers and one desktop computer, a quantity of food items, and an undisclosed sum of money. Several school files and documents were removed and scattered throughout the premises, with some files being destroyed as a result.

Staff members stumbled upon the aftermath when they reported for duty on Thursday morning.

It is also understood that Bickersteth Primary last suffered two break-ins in September last year. During one of the previous incidents, foodstuff from the tuck shop and $3,000 in cash were stolen.

In a public notice on Thursday, school chairman Renardo Douglas said Bickersteth Primary and Infant School will remain closed until further notice to facilitate repairs. He is also calling on the wider community to share what they know with the police.

“We understand the inconvenience this closure may cause to parents, guardians, students, and members of the wider school community. However, the safety and security of our students and staff, along with the protection and restoration of critical school records and resources, remain our highest priorities,” said Douglas. “The board is working closely with the school administration and the relevant authorities as we assess the situation and undertake the necessary corrective measures.”

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com