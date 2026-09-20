Gov't failing to adequately address hardships facing Jamaicans, says PNP's Brown Burke

Chairman of the main opposition People’s National Party (PNP) Dr Angela Brown Burke has accused the Government of failing to adequately address the hardships facing Jamaicans.

Brown Burke, who was addressing the public session of the PNP’s 88th annual conference in Savanna-la-mar, Westmoreland, told supporters that the PNP has come to “talk truth” about the realities confronting citizens.

She said the party remained committed to its belief that the government has a responsibility to protect citizens’ rights and create opportunities for their advancement.

“We have come to tell the truth…because they want us to believe that everything is okay,” said Brown Burke, Member of Parliament for St Andrew South West.

Her comments come amid the hardships in sections of western Jamaica, where communities continue to grapple with the impact of Hurricane Melissa, including damaged homes, roads and other infrastructure.

The PNP chairman said the party took its annual conference to western Jamaica to show solidarity with residents and to remind them of the party’s commitment to ordinary Jamaicans.

“We are here today in solidarity with the west,” she said.

She also praised the large turnout of party supporters.

-- Albert Ferguson

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