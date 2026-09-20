Jehovah’s Witnesses allow blood-derived products

The Jehovah’s Witnesses have partly eased their longstanding prohibition on the medical use of donated blood, allowing members to receive products derived from blood but maintaining a ban on transfusions of whole blood.

The policy, announced last Friday, is the second revision this year in what has long been one of the most controversial and distinctive teachings of the religious organisation.

The new policy says that individuals can receive products derived from blood donated by other people. It says they can receive medical treatments that involve the use of the four main components of whole blood: plasma, platelets and red and white blood cells.

“Each Christian must make his own personal decision about the use of these four primary components in all medical and surgical care,” said Geoffrey W. Jackson, a member of the governing body of the organisation, based in New York State.

The new announcement also allows members to decide as a matter of individual conscience whether to donate blood to be used for blood products for the medical treatment of others.

But the organisation continues to oppose members receiving transfusions of whole blood or donating blood for that purpose.

In March, the governing body also announced a revised policy, authorising members to have their blood stored for their own future medical treatment, but not for others’.

Critics have faulted the organisation for prohibiting the use of a proven treatment that can be lifesaving in replenishing blood lost in surgeries, accidents or violence. Critics, including former church members, say that the teaching has led to deaths that could have been prevented.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses’ longtime opposition to blood transfusions derives from their interpretation of Bible passages requiring believers to “abstain” from blood. While Jewish and other Christian religious traditions have interpreted this as a dietary law, Jehovah’s Witnesses have extended that prohibition to transfusions.

Blood components are often used for specific treatments.

Plasma, the liquid component of blood, is often used for those suffering from trauma or certain diseases, according to the American Red Cross. Red cells can be used to treat conditions such as anemia and white cells to treat certain infections. Platelets are used in some cancer and other treatments.

Members shouldn’t make the decision on using blood products lightly, Paul Gillies, international spokesperson for the Jehovah’s Witnesses, said in an interview.

“What we’re saying is you have to pray about it, you have to study it, you have to see what the Bible has to say about it, because blood in the Bible represents life,” Gillies said. Members need to consider all these factors before reaching “a decision that you feel happy about with your God.”

Jehovah’s Witnesses, who emerged in 19th century America, share many Christian beliefs with other churches but diverge on key theological issues, such as the nature of Jesus and biblical prophecy. They are almost alone in their beliefs about blood transfusions. Jehovah’s Witnesses reported a US membership of 1.3 million in 2025, with a worldwide membership of 9.2 million in more than 200 countries and territories.

AP