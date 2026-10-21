Jamaica to host early-childhood development leaders from Eastern Caribbean October 21-22

Jamaica will host early-childhood development leaders from across the Eastern Caribbean at a two-day Knowledge Exchange Study Tour, aimed at strengthening regional early-childhood development (ECD) systems through collaboration, innovation and shared learning.

This is scheduled for October 21 and 22, and will bring together representatives from 10 English-speaking members of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS), along with officials from the OECS Commission's Education Development Management Unit (EDMU).

The objective is to examine Jamaica's approaches to early childhood governance, regulation, quality assurance, workforce development and multi-sectoral coordination.

The Early Childhood Commission (ECC), in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information (MOESYI), will host the event under the theme, ‘Strengthening OECS ECD Systems through Modelling Multi-Sectoral Governance and Professional Standards’.

Chairman of ECC, Trisha Williams-Singh, said this knowledge exchange represents an opportunity to move beyond dialogue towards practical solutions, stronger regional partnerships and policies that make a measurable difference in children's lives.

“The two-day engagement is expected to strengthen regional partnerships, support evidence-informed policymaking and contribute to the development of practical strategies for improving early-childhood development outcomes across the Caribbean,” she explained.

The opening session will be held on Wednesday at ECC’s Head Office, 7-9 Harbour Street in Kingston. On the second day, participants will engage in field observations through visits to an ECC Brain Builders Centre and an early childhood institution.

Through a series of presentations, discussions and engagements with key stakeholders, participants will explore Jamaica's early childhood development architecture and examine practical strategies that can be adopted and implemented within their respective territories.

Acting Chief Education Officer, Terry-Ann Thomas, is expected to deliver welcome remarks, while the ECC chairman will extend greetings to delegates. Representatives from the OECS will also give opening remarks underscoring the significance of regional cooperation in advancing early childhood development.

The engagement will provide an opportunity for participants to share lessons learned, and is expected to foster deeper collaboration among participating countries, support evidence-informed policymaking and contribute to the development of strategies aimed at improving outcomes for young children throughout the region.

This two-day Knowledge Exchange Study Tour is expected to further position Jamaica as a regional leader in early childhood-development, while strengthening the collective capacity of OECS member states to build resilient, responsive and child-centred systems across the Caribbean.

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