Petersfield residents and taxi operators stage protest over poor road conditions

Residents and taxi operators in Petersfield, Westmoreland, and surrounding communities staged a protest Monday morning over dilapidated roads, citing transportation challenges and damage to vehicles.

One Hertford taxi operator said residents had staged a protest in April and were promised road repairs within three months, but almost six months later the powers-that-be are yet to take action.

He said the poor roads are also affecting students travelling to school.

Meanwhile, Petersfield High School principal Roan Green said the morning shift was dismissed at the end of lunch, while the afternoon shift was suspended because transportation issues in Hertford and Petersfield were affecting staff and students.

- Mickalia Kington

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.