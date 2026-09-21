Three men freed after 10 years awaiting trial for cop’s murder

Three men, including a police constable, who have been in custody for over 10 years awaiting trial for the murder of a police corporal, were freed in the Home Circuit Court on Monday morning.

Police Constable Gladstone Williams, Rohan Smith and Jessie ‘Pops’ Anderson were in custody on charges of murder, conspiracy to murder, solicitation to murder, illegal possession of firearm, and shooting with intent in connection with the 2016 murder of Corporal Judith Williams.

However, when the matter was called up on Monday morning, the prosecutor informed that the Director of Public Prosecutions has entered a nolle prosequi discontinuing the case and will resume the matter if witnesses are found.

At the last hearing in July, King’s Counsel Peter Champagnie who was representing Williams blasted the more than decade-long delay in the matter.

Defence lawyers had repeatedly expressed frustration over delays caused by reasons such as the shortage of courtrooms, the inability to empanel a jury, as well as the incomplete indictment.

"My client has been in custody now for this matter and this matter alone for 10 years and two months awaiting trial,” Champagnie said at the time.

“For any person to be in custody now, 10 years and two months awaiting trial, is simply unacceptable on any scale, not blaming the court.”

Corporal Williams was gunned down on April 28, 2016, at a bus stop on Braes Street in Dunkirk, east Kingston. She was reportedly shot six times by two men.

The alleged mastermind is accused of plotting the woman’s murder after she took him to court over a car she gave him to fix, and which he sold without permission.

Attorney-at-law CJ Mitchell represented Smith, while Leroy Equiano appeared for Anderson.

- Tanesha Mundle

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