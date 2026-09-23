Gang violence takes toll on Tavares Gardens Primary

The impact of gang violence in Payne Land, St Andrew is being felt in the classrooms of Tavares Gardens Primary School, where only 80 students are enrolled at an institution built to accommodate 415.

Principal Terriann Nisbeth said repeated clashes between warring factions have left some parents afraid to send their children to school and, in some cases, unable to collect them after dismissal.

“Over the years, we have been having a bit of challenges with flare-ups. The school is smack in the middle of the community where there are warring factions,” Nisbeth said. “There was a time when the school had a very high population, but we find that, when there are violent flare-ups, children from one community may not be able to attend school and feel safe.”

Parents have also grown fearful of having their children cross battle lines and face the possibility of being harmed innocently.

“And, because of that, we don’t get the support we deserve and, ultimately, the population started to fall,” Nisbeth expressed.

The principal said the school is now working with the police, the Ministry of Education, and other stakeholders to rebuild parents’ confidence and encourage them to send their children to the school.

Nisbeth was speaking against the backdrop of Monday’s launch of International World Peace Day at the school by the Violence Prevention Alliance (VPA) and its partners. The launch featured a tree-planting exercise, and marked the start of the ‘Trees for Peace’ campaign – a national competition encouraging schools to plant and nurture trees as symbols of peace, unity, and hope.

PLEASED WITH INITIATIVE

Nisbeth said the school was pleased to host the initiative, given the challenges it has faced with violence. She also said the school has also been working to equip students with skills to resolve conflicts peacefully.

“Every classroom has an established conflict resolution corner, where students are taught conflict resolution skills,” she said.

Meanwhile, VPA Chairperson Dr Elizabeth Ward said Tavares Gardens Primary was deliberately selected as the launch site because of the environmental and social challenges affecting the surrounding community.

“We wanted to go to a community where they are doing a lot of work but they are environmentally challenged,” Ward said. “There is very little green space, water [supply challenges] and [issues with the] disposal of garbage, so we can start with the different agencies and also with a peace garden.”

Ward said the initiative is intended to create safe, cool spaces where students can access counselling and dispute-resolution services while learning constructive ways to settle conflicts.

The VPA is targeting 50 schools under the peace garden initiative, while about 100 schools are expected to enter the ‘Trees for Peace’ competition.

The competition will run until the 2027 Easter term, giving participating schools time to plant and nurture trees.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com