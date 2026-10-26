Jahvon Wilson jumps fence to claim 5K glory

WESTERN BUREAU:

Jahvon Wilson overcame unstable weather and had to jump the Harmony Beach Park’s fence when entry to the gate leading to the finish line was momentarily barred to win Sunday’s 17th annual staging of the Kiwanis Club of Providence – Montego Bay’s 5K run/walk/wheelchair event for breast cancer support.

Wilson, a 20-year-old member of the Pacers Running Club in Kingston and one of some 4,000 participants in Sunday’s annual sporting event, was the overall first-place winner and the first-place male runner with a time of 17:42.

“I feel good about winning, but at 50 metres length to the finish line, the gate was locked, so I had to jump the wall to come in. I had wanted to try and break the 16:20 time, but I did not get that chance,” said Wilson, who won a $25,000 gift voucher and a trophy.

Nadine Spence, the event’s chairman and a distinguished president of the Kiwanis Club of Providence, acknowledged that there was a brief breakdown in communication regarding the need to have the park’s gate open for the participants to reach the finish line.

“This morning, it was raining just before the race started, and then once it started, we had to go around and ask the security personnel to ensure that all the gates would be open. Unfortunately, we did not get to the final gate to ensure it was open to meet the first runner,” said Spence. “That issue will have to be addressed in the future, especially because we are hoping to use the space again. Sometimes these things do happen, but we do appreciate this space at the park because it is so secure.”

The Kiwanis Club of Providence’s 5K event was aimed at raising $15 million in support of breast cancer education.

It was capped off with rousing musical performances from gospel artistes Sandre Cohen and Kevin Downswell and the gospel group Adoracion.

Outlining how he got involved in the run, Wilson said that he first participated in it after seeing it being advertised on social media, although he could not recall the exact year of his first participation.

“I cannot even count how many times I have come out to take part in this event before today,” said the champion. “I never really did any preparation before this year’s race; I just came out and ran. I do see myself doing more running like this in the future.”

Tracey-Ann Vernon, a student of Maldon High School in St James, defended her title as the female champion female runner with a time of 23:59, beating her previous time of 24:00 from a previous staging in January.

“I feel great about the race because it is something that I have done before, and I did expect to win, even though there was competition. But with God’s help, I did win,” said Vernon.

Other winners of Sunday’s racing categories included Sherena Gray of Green Pond High School in St James, who won the women’s 5K walk with a time of 33:35; and Owen Brown, winner of the men’s 5K walk in 31:51. Those noted among the wheelchair participants included Elise Gopaulsingh with a time of 55:26, Lamar Whitaker with 31:30, and Sydney Watson with 44:02.

christopher.thomas@gleanerjm.com