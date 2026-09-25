Record turnout for Blue Run 5K strengthens men’s health drive

The Blue Run 5K recorded its largest turnout yet on September 20, underscoring growing public support for prostate-cancer awareness in Jamaica.

The event attracted 4,859 registrants, up from 3,990 in 2025, while a record 3,900 participants completed the race, compared with 2,934 last year. The increase reflects rising engagement with a campaign aimed at encouraging Jamaican men to take a more proactive approach to their health.

Organised by Running Events Jamaica and powered by Guardian Life, the fourth staging of the event brought runners, walkers and supporters to New Kingston for a morning of exercise and advocacy centred on prostate-cancer awareness, early detection and men’s health.

Alfred Francis, race director of Running Events Jamaica, said the turnout demonstrated growing public willingness to rally behind an issue that affects thousands of Jamaican families.

“We are extremely pleased with the response to this year’s Blue Run. To see a record number of participants come out and run, walk and support the cause demonstrates the power of community when we come together around an issue that matters. The Blue Run has always been about more than the race itself. It is about creating greater awareness, encouraging men to take their health seriously, and using the platform of sport to get people moving and talking about prostate health. We are grateful to everyone who participated and helped us make this our biggest staging yet.”

The event’s growth comes against a sobering backdrop. Prostate cancer remains the most commonly diagnosed cancer among Jamaican men. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer’s Global Cancer Observatory, the disease accounted for 1,599 new cases in 2022, representing 43.1 per cent of all new cancer diagnoses among Jamaican men. It was also the leading cause of cancer deaths in that group.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness likewise identifies prostate cancer as Jamaica’s most frequent cancer, and recommends screening through prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood tests and digital rectal examinations (DRE).

Proceeds from this year’s Blue Run will support the Jamaica Cancer Society’s prostate-cancer screening, education and community outreach programmes. Funding will help to subsidise screening services, expand outreach clinics and produce educational materials, while also supporting men who face financial or geographic barriers to accessing care. The contribution will further assist with referrals and follow-up assessments where necessary.

The Jamaica Cancer Society’s 2024 annual report recorded 889 men screened for prostate cancer through its clinical and community outreach programmes, including collaborations with Guardian Life and other partners.

Roshane Reid-Koomson, executive director of the Jamaica Cancer Society, said public initiatives remained critical to tackling men’s reluctance to seek screening.

“Prostate cancer continues to have a significant impact on Jamaican men and their families, yet too many men still delay taking action when it comes to their prostate health. Initiatives such as the Blue Run are important because they bring this conversation into the community in a way that is accessible, visible and engaging. When thousands of people come together to run, walk and support the cause, it creates an opportunity to reach more men, challenge the hesitation around screening, and reinforce the message that early detection matters. We are proud to partner with an initiative that is helping to turn awareness into action and grateful to everyone who continues to lend their voice, resources and support to the fight against prostate cancer.”

The race also featured strong performances across both competitive categories. Julius Itubo won the men’s 5K run ahead of Kemar Leslie and Royale Gordon, while Shian Lewis led the women’s field, followed by Felicia Compass and Jovi Rose.

In the 5K walk, Duwell Allen topped the men’s division, with Gladstone Johnson and Errol Williamson finishing second and third, respectively. Natasha McKenzie won the women’s category ahead of Carlene Wallace and Karene Staple.

For Guardian Life, the event’s continued expansion highlights the appeal of combining community participation with public-health advocacy.

“The continued growth of the Blue Run is a powerful sign that more Jamaicans are recognising the importance of men’s health and the value of early detection. At Guardian Life, we believe protection goes beyond financial security. It also means helping people live healthier, longer lives. Through our continued support, we are proud to help create greater awareness around prostate health and encourage more men to get screened, know their status and take proactive steps to protect their health”, said Meghon Miller Brown, president of Guardian Life Limited.