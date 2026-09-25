NWA to rehabilitate Lucea main road with $39-million concrete pavement

The National Works Agency (NWA) has awarded a $39-million contract for the rehabilitation of Seaview Drive, the main roadway providing access to Lucea in Hanover from Montego Bay, St James.

The project is aimed at improving the entrance and exit to the town, while addressing longstanding flooding problems along the roadway.

Seaview Drive is low-lying and located close to the sea, making it vulnerable to flooding during periods of heavy rainfall and high wave action.

Community Relations Officer for the NWA’s Western Region, Janel Ricketts, says the project is scheduled to begin on Monday, October 5.

The works will target approximately 200 metres of roadway between the GV Service Station and D&G Hardware.

Ricketts says the roadway will be upgraded using an eight-inch-thick rigid concrete pavement instead of the traditional asphaltic concrete surface.

She explained that asphalt concrete has been used previously as the final road surface, but given the prevailing conditions in the area, the rigid concrete pavement is expected to provide a more durable solution.

The project is expected to take four months to complete and will result in changes to traffic arrangements during the construction period.

The NWA is advising motorists and other road users to expect some delays but says efforts will be made to minimise disruptions.

Some aspects of the work will be carried out at night to reduce the impact on commuters.

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