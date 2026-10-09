JLP rift rocks Clarendon MC with councillor, MP at odds

Soured relations between Councillor Tanyalee Williams and Clarendon Central Member of Parliament (MP) Delroy Williams have boiled over, triggering her dramatic resignation from the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

The decision signals a bruising blow to the party’s control of the Clarendon Municipal Corporation (CMC) and will break an 11-11 deadlock to hand the opposition People’s National Party a 12-10 majority.

Councillor Williams, in an audio message to residents in the division last week, detailed her estranged relationship with the MP, claiming that her work was being sabotaged by people in his ear.

She said the challenges began in 2025 ahead of the September general election when the now-MP – then the mayor of Kingston – was seeking to become the JLP’s standard-bearer in the rural constituency.

She said a faction set out to “try to destroy” her as the local representative.

She said they were opposed to the splitting of work in the division.

“Ever since, that is what has been used against me. Those set of people, they are politicians. They have been in the system for years. They know how to manipulate the system, and what has happened is that they have manipulated him, and he has [fallen] bait to it because he doesn’t know the space,” the councillor said.

“I have tried to mend the broken fence. I have reached out. My work that I do, he has blocked me (via phone), but I still sent them to his secretary, so I have proof … . I have no direct contact with him because he has blocked my phone [number]. My heart is sad to see what is happening at the constituency level,” she added.

The Gleaner has been unable to reach the MP for comment.

The councillor – who won the division for the JLP in the February 2024 local government election by 861 votes, polling 1,404 to defeat the PNP’s Suzette Burrell (543) – moved to cross the floor of the Municipal Corporation on Thursday. However, her speech was cut short by Mayor Joel Williams, who ended the meeting abruptly.

The minority caucus has signalled an intent to call a special meeting to have Williams complete the process. It is also expected that a no-confidence motion will be moved against the mayor and his deputy, Clive Mundle.

“I tried reaching out to get it rectified – for the line of communication to be opened up – but nothing … ,” the councillor said, adding that a second candidate had emerged on the ground for the JLP to contest the local polls, constitutionally due in 2028.

In a letter dated October 8, 2026, and addressed to JLP General Secretary Dr Horace Chang, Councillor Williams renounced her party membership, noting that the JLP was heading in a direction that ran contrary to values held by her.

She indicated that she entered public life because of her values of honest service, fairness, and a desire to put the needs of ordinary people first.

She said that for some time now, she has watched the direction of the JLP “move away from those values”.

“After long and careful reflection, I have concluded that the party I joined is no longer the party I see today and that I cannot continue to represent it while remaining true to myself and to the people who elected me,” she said.

The councillor said her decision was not a reflection on her grass-roots team, adding that she remained deeply indebted to the workers, supporters, and friends who campaigned alongside her in all weather conditions as they embodied the principles she stood for.

“My quarrel is with the direction the party has taken, and with the representation the people of this constituency have received from their member of parliament. I have not been able to secure the support and partnership my division needs and deserves, and I cannot in good conscience continue to stand behind that leadership,” she said.

kimone.francis@gleanerjm.com