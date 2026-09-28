74-year-old Portland woman chopped to death

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) in Port Antonio, Portland, are probing the chopping death of a 74-year-old woman by unknown assailant(s) on Monday.

Dead is Nuriel Burke Mills, a 74-year-old retiree of Fellowship in the Rio Grande Valley, Portland.

According to the police, Mills’ body was found in her bed at her home in Fellowship shortly after 1:00 am Monday by a relative, who later alerted the police.

She reportedly had multiple chop wounds to the head.

Her body was removed to the morgue.

The gruesome discovery has triggered fear and alarm among residents, who are trying to come to terms with what they describe as the senseless killing of a senior citizen.

Fellowship is a farming community in the Rio Grande Valley, which is often regarded as the breadbasket of the parish.

- Gareth Davis Snr.

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