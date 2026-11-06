CISOCA GAPS

A key police oversight body has flagged serious infrastructure deficiencies, inadequate staffing numbers and training, and insufficient service vehicles at the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA).

CISOCA, a specialised division of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), was established in 1989 to investigate sexual crimes and child abuse across the country.

The division was found wanting in several critical areas when the Police Civilian Oversight Authority (PCOA) carried out inspections of its locations in Police Areas One to Five.

The inspection of nine CISOCA facilities across the country revealed that most had physical and structural vulnerabilities, which impacted the delivery of survivor-centred care.

According to the oversight body, only four of the nine had dedicated private waiting areas, child-friendly spaces, and examination rooms. In addition, just two facilities offered shower and changing amenities, and only two had confidential interview rooms.

The PCOA has recommended a comprehensive assessment of all CISOCA locations islandwide to ensure compliance with basic safety, operational, and privacy standards.

At the time of inspection – April to June 2026 – staff levels across the centres varied, with the Kingston and St Andrew centre having the largest complement of 55 personnel, while other centres had smaller teams ranging from three to eight personnel. This was of particular concern, said PCOA inspectors, given that some of the centres with the highest reported sexual offences had the lowest staffing levels.

The limited staff levels also impacted on case assignments. In one instance, the ratio of investigator to cases was one to 20 cases at a CISOCA centre.

The PCOA also reported that only the Kingston and St Andrew centre had a doctor on call, which meant that the victims and officers at the other centres had to rely on public-health facilities for medical examinations and treatment.

CISOCA, which operates under the authority of the Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB), provides services that include evaluating complaints, interviewing complainants and recording statements, and apprehending perpetrators to be taken before the courts.

MANDATE

The investigative body also has the mandate of ensuring speedy and effective investigation of incidents and assisting with the rehabilitation of victims through counselling and therapy, among other functions.

Turning to training, the PCOA reported that of the total personnel assigned to CISOCA centres, 52 per cent received both CIB Level 1 and 2 training while 11 per cent had only Level 1 training. However, 37 per cent of officers had no CIB training.

In relation to specialised sexual offences and child abuse investigation training, only 31 per cent were trained while 69 per cent had no training.

The PCOA team also found that there was a significant shortage of service vehicles across the centres. Of the nine centres inspected, the Kingston and St Andrew centre had four operational service vehicles assigned, which was inadequate for the investigative teams.

The remaining eight centres either had no vehicles assigned or had vehicles that were inoperable. As a result, officers relied on service vehicles from the CIB and police stations when available. However, in several instances, case investigators used their personal vehicles to perform routine policing duties or escorted victims on foot to medical facilities.

Meanwhile, all the centres were adequately equipped with SAFE kits (specialised child and forensic safety packages) and were verified to be within their valid usage period and not expired.

All centres were also adequately equipped with a refrigerator to store evidence and exhibits. However, none of the centres had coolers to transport SAFE kits, and many had to use carton boxes to transport them.

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