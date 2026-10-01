Three law enforcement officers charged in INDECOM assault investigations

Two members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and a correctional officer have been charged in connection with three separate assault matters investigated by the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

In a release on Wednesday, INDECOM said the investigations were submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which ruled that charges should be laid against the officers.

The officers appeared before the courts between September 22 and 25.

Constable Omari Gooden appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court on September 22, where he was charged with unlawful wounding under the Offences Against the Person Act.

The charge relates to an alleged assault on a male civilian along Burke Road in St Catherine on July 30, 2020. The complainant alleges that he sustained injuries to his lip, neck and right flank during a physical altercation arising from a dispute over vehicular damage.

The complainant was also charged by the police in connection with the incident.

Following an unsuccessful mediation session, the parties were ordered to return to court on November 13 for case management.

Meanwhile, Correctional Officer Tyrone Palmer appeared by summons before the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on September 23, charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The charge relates to an alleged assault on a man who was in custody at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre on July 24, 2025.

INDECOM said the allegations arose from the use of force against the complainant after contraband was found and seized. Medical evidence indicated that the man suffered a rupture to the central part of his left eardrum, which subsequently healed.

The matter is scheduled to return to court on November 24.

In the third case, Constable Akino Pennycooke appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court on September 25, charged with unlawful wounding.

INDECOM said Pennycooke was off duty when the alleged assault occurred at a residence in Portmore, St Catherine, on December 22, 2025.

Medical reports indicated that the complainant suffered lacerations, one of which required sutures. The case is scheduled to return to court on November 6.

INDECOM said the charges have increased to 18 the number of law enforcement officers charged in 2026 in connection with investigations conducted by the commission.

The figure comprises 16 members of the JCF, including one former constable, and two correctional officers. The charges relate to investigations into fatal shootings and assaults.

WALTERS SENTENCING POSTPONED

Meanwhile, the sentencing of Constable Patrick Walters, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter and using a firearm to commit a felony, has been postponed to Friday, October 2.

Walters was scheduled to be sentenced in the Home Circuit Court on September 25.

His guilty plea relates to the fatal shooting of 20-year-old D’Jonnay Graham on June 25, 2025, in Essex District, Richmond, St Mary.

INDECOM investigated the shooting and submitted its report to the ODPP, which directed on July 17, 2025, that Walters be charged.

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