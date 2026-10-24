Man City falls at Aston Villa, Arsenal moves level atop the EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City’s perfect start to the English Premier League ended with a 2-1 loss at Aston Villa, allowing defending champions Arsenal to move level on points atop the standings on Saturday.

Nicolas Jackson scored both goals for Villa against a City team that was aiming for an eighth straight league win.

The win by Aston Villa extends its outstanding recent run to six victories from seven games in all competitions.

“It is incredible,” Jackson said.

“It was difficult, but we got the win and that is the most important thing. Now we can focus on the next one.”

After City's defeat in the early game, Arsenal took advantage by beating Everton 2-0 at Emirates Stadium.

Ezri Konsa and Gabriel Magalhaes scored in each half for Mikel Arteta’s team, which is second on goal difference.

Fulham beat Coventry 1-0 and Chelsea was playing Tottenham in the late game.

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