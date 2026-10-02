JMDA: Doctors to provide emergency services only today

The Jamaica Medical Doctors Association (JMDA) says doctors will provide only emergency services in the public-health system from 8:00 am today, as the association steps up pressure on the Industrial Disputes Tribunal (IDT) to deliver its long-awaited ruling on a $31-billion overtime dispute.

The JMDA said the disruption will continue until 8:00 am on Saturday, October 3, and warned the public to expect longer wait times, scaled-back services and delays in the completion of procedures.

The Health Ministry, meanwhile, says systems have been put in place by the regional health authorities to minimise the impact on patients. The JMDA also said it had activated relevant protocols to reduce the risk of adverse outcomes during the period of disruption.

In a statement late last night, JMDA President Dr Jubilee Brown-Service said the association “cannot guarantee normalcy” during the period.

“We have been working at the same overtime rates since 2021. This is unacceptable,” Brown-Service said, while calling on the IDT to hand down its award without further delay.

The action comes after the JMDA issued an October 2 ultimatum for the tribunal to deliver its decision, following months of waiting over the dispute concerning Emergency Duty Allowance and compensation for extra hours worked by doctors.

The association is seeking an award of $31 billion in retroactive overtime payments, while the Government’s calculation is $23 billion.

The JMDA’s case was completed on April 1, after the doctors submitted more than 170 pieces of evidence. The association has been awaiting the tribunal’s ruling for about six months, despite Section 12(1) of the Labour Relations and Industrial Disputes Act providing for an award within 21 days of a dispute being referred, or “as soon as may be practicable” where that is not possible.

The IDT, in a statement on Wednesday, acknowledged concerns about the delay and noted that “justice delayed is justice denied”. However, it said complex matters can require extensive review of exhibits and legal authorities, stressing that “justice must also be careful”.

The tribunal also acknowledged that unusual delays could erode public confidence in its work and said delivering awards with reasonable promptness is a core judicial function. It said it remains committed to delivering just and fair settlements while improving the timeliness of its decisions.

But the JMDA says its patience has been exhausted.

In its latest statement, the association called on the IDT to “stop denying justice to our doctors by handing down its award without further delay”.

The JMDA also questioned whether there had been attempts to influence the tribunal’s decision, asking whether the IDT could address statements suggesting interference in what should be an objective and independent process.

Trade unionist Lambert Brown, who represents the doctors, has previously alleged that there were attempts to influence the three-member tribunal panel because of concerns about the financial implications of a ruling against the Government. Those claims have not been established by the IDT.

The dispute has also attracted support from other labour and medical groups.

The 30,000-member Jamaica Civil Service Association (JCSA) said on Thursday that while it respects the independence of the IDT and does not seek to influence the substance of its decision, workers are entitled to the timely and fair resolution of industrial disputes.

The JCSA urged that the matter be brought to a conclusion “as soon as practicable”, noting that doctors provide an essential public service and that prolonged uncertainty over their compensation and working conditions could affect the stability and sustainability of the public-health system.

The Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions and the Association of Government Medical Consultants have also backed the JMDA’s call for an urgent decision.

At a press conference earlier this week, Brown-Service said doctors had worked for 42 months “in some of the most adverse conditions”, including resource-deficient facilities, poor accommodation and high doctor-patient ratios.

“We’ve worked, we deserve to be paid, we deserve a ruling. Our patience has been exhausted,” she said.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has said it is also awaiting the IDT’s decision and has urged all parties to remain patient, citing the complexity of the issues before the tribunal.

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.