Female security guard stabbed to death, police searching for suspect believed to be an ex-boyfriend

A female security guard was stabbed to death in St Catherine on Saturday in what is suspected to be yet another incident of domestic violence.

The police in Old Harbour have since launched a manhunt for her suspected attacker, believed to an ex-boyfriend.

The slain woman has been identified as Patricia Dennis 39, of Hawk Lane, in Bullet Tree District, Old Harbour.

It’s reported that Dennis and the suspect were previously involved in a romantic relationship that ended because of frequent arguments.

Reports are that about 1:30a.m. Saturday Dennis returned home from a wake when her attacker showed up and tried to enter the house.

It’s reported that an argument developed and she left the house and went to the nearby home of the suspect's mother to complain.

He reportedly gave chase and caught up to her at the house where he allegedly used a knife to stab her to the neck, abdomen and upper body.

The suspect reportedly brandished a gun before escaping in nearby bushes.

Dennis was rushed to the Spanish Town General Hospital by a relative where she was pronounced dead.

-- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.