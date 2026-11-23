Opposition Leader Mark Golding says Commander Alvin Gayle, the Director General of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM) should be separated from the position.

Golding, who was speaking at People’s National Party (PNP) press conference held at his West King’s House Road office on Monday, said the damning Auditor General’s report on the agency’s relief response to Hurricane Melissa happened on his watch.

“In terms of what Commander Gayle has said, as far as I'm concerned, Commander Gayle should really step down as the head of ODPEM and return to the JDF (Jamaica Defence Force),” said the Opposition Leader.

Golding said what has happened under his tenure, which began approximately a year ago, is “totally unacceptable”.

The PNP president said with Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness, who is portfolio minister for ODPEM, denying responsibility for emerging failures there, Gayle as the de facto CEO cannot.

A 60-page report by Auditor General Pamela Monroe Ellis, which was tabled in Parliament last week Tuesday, detailed widespread breakdowns in financial oversight, record-keeping, and inventory management.

The report acknowledged the extreme pressures of responding to the Category 5 storm that affected Jamaica last year October, but concluded that the agency failed to maintain basic controls to prove that humanitarian aid reached intended beneficiaries.

Among the findings of the audit was ODPEM’s handling of funds donated for Hurricane Melissa relief which it improperly used to clear third-party goods.

The $33 million cited in the report formed part of $45.1 million drawn from donations earmarked for the Government-directed roof repair and semi-permanent housing solution programme.

- Kimone Francis

Follow The Gleaner on X, formerly Twitter, and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.