Long-time Acropolis patron drives away in 2027 GWM Tank 500

Long-time Acropolis Gaming Lounge customer Oliver Chang is the owner of a brand-new 2027 GWM Tank 500 HEV after emerging as the grand prize winner in the gaming establishment’s Summer Heatwave promotion.

Chang was presented with the vehicle during a grand draw held on September 26 at Acropolis Gaming Lounge in the Barbican Centre, where he was selected from thousands of entries accumulated during the 12-week promotion.

Chang collected the keys to the vehicle on the night and quickly shared the news with relatives and friends while showing off the features of his new prize.

The Summer Heatwave campaign, staged by Acropolis Gaming Lounge, which is operated by Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL), saw more than 100 patrons winning a combined J$20.3 million in cash and prizes.

In addition to the grand prize vehicle, two customers won top cash prizes of J$1 million and J$500,000, while 12 bronze winners each collected J$50,000. Eight gold and silver winners also received prizes valued at J$200,000 each.

Dwayne Tulloch, senior vice-president for retail and customer operations at SVL, said the promotion was the largest undertaken by Acropolis and was intended to reward loyal customers.

“Summer Heatwave is the biggest promotion we have ever done at Acropolis. It was designed to say thank you to our loyal gamers, and we’re very pleased with the level of participation,” Tulloch said.

He noted that many of the winners, including Chang, had been customers of Acropolis for more than a decade.

“Most of our winners over the past 12 weeks, including our grand prize winner Oliver, have been part of the Acropolis family for over a decade. Their support didn’t start with this promotion, and we’re happy to have rewarded so many of them,” he added.

The grand draw attracted a large crowd of patrons and guests to the Barbican lounge as the final winners were announced.

Stephanie Stewart, senior operations manager for Acropolis, said the event provided an opportunity to celebrate customers while bringing the promotion to a close.

“It was a wonderful night at Acropolis. Seeing the lounge full of our customers, enjoying the games, the food and the atmosphere while we celebrated the winners, was the perfect way to close out Summer Heatwave,” Stewart said.

“We are grateful to every customer who played with us this summer, and we look forward to rewarding them again.”