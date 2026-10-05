Government to modernise Jamaica’s 80-year-old water distribution network

Minister of Water, Environment and Climate Change, Matthew Samuda, has outlined significant initiatives being implemented by the Government to modernise the nation’s 80-year-old water distribution network and enhance long-term climate resilience.

He outlined the state of the existing infrastructure and the critical interventions needed to address its challenges, during a Post-Cabinet Press Briefing at Jamaica House on September 30.

Samuda said one of the key strategies involves tackling water loss across the island through a 10-year water project.

“The Government went to tender with the guidance of the World Bank Water Sector Group for a non-revenue water partner. We expect a contractor to be appointed on what will be a 10-year project later this year,” he stated.

Samuda explained that the project will target 28 major townships, with the aim of reducing water loss from 70 per cent to 30 per cent.

He specifically highlighted Kingston, Portmore and Spanish Town, where efforts will focus on reducing water loss through leaks from 40 per cent to 20 per cent.

Minister Samuda also emphasised that water infrastructure projects are currently under way across all parishes, addressing decades-old supply challenges.

He cited ongoing capital works and infrastructure upgrades, including the installation of the Ferry-to-Rock Pond distribution main, which is expected to resolve long-standing water supply issues affecting communities in Coopers Hill and Red Hills that have persisted for more than 30 years.

Samuda also highlighted the US$92-million Rio Cobre water treatment system, which is expected to supply parts of St Catherine and the Corporate Area with 15 million gallons of water per day.

“That plant is scheduled to come on stream and come on the network on May 10 of next year. We’re under contract. The contractors are on the contract to supply us by that time, and they’re actually ahead of construction schedule,” he stated.

The minister further noted that designs are being completed for the Yallahs pipeline upgrade, while plans are advanced for the construction of a new Hermitage Dam, which will double its current capacity.

While major capital works continue, Samuda reassured the public that emergency response protocols and transparent communication remain key priorities.

The ministry is actively assessing emergency response procedures and expanding its fleet of water trucks to provide rapid relief to communities severely affected by drought.

- JIS

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