More than 50 men answer LASCO screening call

For more than 50 Jamaican men, September ended with a simple but potentially life-saving message: know your numbers, know your risk and do not wait until something feels wrong.

The men participated in a prostate-cancer awareness and screening initiative hosted by LASCO Distributors Limited’s Pharmaceutical Division, in collaboration with the Jamaica Cancer Society on September 30, the final day of Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The initiative was designed not only to provide access to prostate-specific antigen (PSA) testing but also to confront what organisers described as a persistent reluctance among men to prioritise their health.

Stewart Dougan, general manager of LASCO Distributors Limited’s Pharmaceutical Division, said the event aimed to encourage a more proactive approach to healthcare.

“Today, we are providing an opportunity for men to be tested and to know if they are at risk for prostate cancer. We want to change men’s beliefs about the disease,” Dougan said.

“Men are not as keen or proactive about healthcare as women. However, if they take their health more seriously and prostate cancer is detected early, they stand a chance of prolonging their lives, especially men who have families,” he added.

The concern is particularly acute in Jamaica, where prostate cancer remains a major health burden.

According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness’ Jamaica Population Health Status Report, prostate cancer was the seventh-leading cause of death among Jamaican men in 2023, and the leading cause of cancer-related deaths. That year, 716 men died from the disease, representing a mortality rate of 46.3 deaths per 100,000 men.

Data from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) underscore the scale of the problem. In 2022, prostate cancer accounted for 1,599 new cases among Jamaican men, or 43.1 per cent of all new cancer cases among males, making it the country’s most commonly diagnosed cancer among men.

Against that backdrop, Dougan said the initiative was intended to move men from awareness to action. He stressed, however, that screening is not a diagnosis.

“A screening is not a confirmation of prostate cancer. However, if there are irregularities, then the participants are recommended to see a urologist for further assessment,” he said.

The Ministry of Health identifies both the digital rectal examination (DRE) and PSA blood test as prostate-cancer screening tools, and recommends that screening begin at age 40.

Azure Lewis, category manager, marketing OTC, at LASCO Pharmaceutical Division, said education was an equally important component of the initiative.

“The participants also benefited from presentations regarding prostate cancer. Education and awareness are active steps and a necessity in getting treatment and making informed decisions about their health. It allows them to be mindful of the risks and to seek the necessary care before it impacts them seriously,” Lewis said.

She said she was particularly encouraged by the turnout, given the apprehension many men have about medical check-ups. The initiative, she added, reflects the broader role LASCO Pharmaceutical Division plays within Jamaica’s healthcare sector.

LASCO Distributors Limited, established in 1988, operates consumer and pharmaceutical divisions. Its Pharmaceutical Division distributes prescription medicines, diagnostics, medical devices and over-the-counter healthcare products through a network that includes pharmacies, hospitals, clinics and health centres across Jamaica.

The division reported pharmaceutical revenue of approximately $5.12 billion for the 2025-26 financial year, compared with $5.22 billion the previous year. Its 2026 annual report said the division remained focused on product availability, customer service, and relationships with key healthcare stakeholders.

Personal

Its activities extend beyond product distribution. During the past year, the division participated in healthcare-professional forums, including the Medical Association of Jamaica Symposium and Annual General Meeting, the 79th Annual General Meeting and Conference for Nurses, and the Pharmaceutical Society of Jamaica’s 40th Annual Conference in September 2026.

For men attending the September 30 screening, however, the issue was far more personal.

Ryan O’Neil Seaton, logistics and warehouse manager at Diamond Paints Manufacturing Company Limited, said a friend encouraged him to attend. Although he had previously done a PSA test, more than a year had passed since his last screening.

Now in his 50s, Seaton believes regular checks should become part of every man’s routine.

“As we age, we face more medical challenges, especially for men. Prostate cancer is Jamaica’s highest rate of deaths among men. I come from a family with a high incidence of prostate cancer, and I know it is in my best interest to check regularly,” he said.

A husband and father of five, Seaton said his family history has strengthened his commitment to looking after his health. He also encouraged men to pay attention to their broader well-being, including getting adequate sleep, exercising regularly, and eating more plant-based foods. For those experiencing persistent sleep difficulties, he recommended seeking medical advice rather than ignoring the problem.

At 65, security officer Leslie Smith of Guardsman Limited was taking a PSA test for the first time.

“I want to know what is going on in my body. The PSA test can check if there are any irregularities and detect it in time,” he said.

His decision, he explained, was ultimately about taking responsibility for his health.

“You might look healthy on the outside, but you do not know what is happening on the inside. I want to encourage men to do the test, so it can be detected early and save their lives,” Smith said.

Dougan said that message lies at the heart of LASCO’s efforts.

The screening was open to men ages 40 and older and was not limited to LASCO employees, reflecting the organisers’ aim of making awareness and early detection part of a broader conversation among Jamaican men.

“Lasco has been a long-standing brand, and we have local and international partners that can assist those who may be diagnosed with prostate cancer with greater access to treatment and available and affordable medications,” Dougan said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com