Residents angry as thieves hit Maldon Primary

WESTERN BUREAU:

There was anger and disappointment in Maldon and Maroon Town, St James, on Tuesday as residents heard news that thieves had broken into Maldon Primary School.

The incident resulted in the suspension of classes for the day to give police investigators free access to carry out their investigation and assess what was stolen and damaged inside the building.

A video recorded by past student and posted online captured the disappointment of the residents, who collectively lamented the fact that thieves could have targeted such an important community institution.

“They break the school, so classes are off this morning,” the past student was overheard saying. “See di teacher dem out there looking around. The children dem gone home. See weh de [thieves] dem enter through … . Dem enter de executive office, the principal office. See stuff litter all over the place. What a disgrace!”

While effort to reach the school’s principal were unsuccessful, Councillor Anthony Swaby, who represents the Maroon Town division in the St James Municipal Corporation, said like the other residents, he was bitterly disappointed.

“This is a total disappointment and a shameless act,” he said. “This is something that should not have happened and I am hoping that the culprits will be caught and face justice for this.”

Swaby said that based on preliminary investigations carried out by the police, the stolen items included hard drives for the school’s camera system, the public address system, and snacks from the canteen. He said several areas were ransacked and locks to doors damaged.

The past student, who posted the video online, said he was in total disbelief that someone could have done so a cruel act, which he believes will setback the education of the children.

“Mi caa believe dis, I am so cut up this morning. ... Bwoy, it sad inna de rainy Tuesday morning here,” he lamented.

Since late August, thieves have been targeting schools across western Jamaica. This latest incident marks the seventh primary school that has been broken into the Ministry of Education’s Region 4.

Among the schools previously affected were the Bogue Hill Primary and Infant School, Anchovy Primary School, Farm Primary and Infant School, and Irwin Primary School – all in St James – and Cove Primary School in Hanover.

After one of the previous break-ins, Regional Education Director Dr Michelle Pinnock said the situation was worrisome.

“The upsurge in robberies began around the last week in August when orientation began prior to the start of the September school term. Reports of these incidents have been made, and the police visited the schools, took statements, and are doing their investigations,” she said.

adrian.frater@gleanerjm.com