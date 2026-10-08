District Constable charged for allegedly assaulting man in St Thomas

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has charged a policeman for allegedly assaulting a man in St Thomas.

District Constable Lennox Lawood was on Wednesday charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He was placed before the St Thomas Parish Court by way of a summons.

INDECOM said the charge is in relation to the assault of a man on December 22, 2025, along Seaforth main road in St Thomas.

The commission said the complainant reported that he received an unprovoked slap to the face.

It said CCTV footage obtained during the investigation of the incident corroborated the complainant’s allegation of the officer’s use of force against him.

INDECOM said the court recommended that an assessment be conducted and a report prepared to assist in determining whether the accused officer is fit to plead.

The matter returns to court on December 14.

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