Services commissions to ask PSC to consider probe into resignations, workplace issues at Parliament

The Office of the Services Commissions (OSC) is to ask the Public Service Commission (PSC) to consider launching a probe into the resignation of Christopher Cowan, the former Deputy Clerk of Parliament, and other staffing and workplace issues at Gordon House.

That’s according to Opposition Leader Mark Golding, who today indicated that the OSC has responded to his request for an investigation into the circumstances surrounding Cowan’s resignation and other reported upheavals in the House.

In a release to the media Thursday, Golding indicated that the OSC has informed him that the matter of an investigation will be placed before the PSC at its next meeting, which is scheduled for Wednesday, October 21.

Golding expressed gratitude for “a prompt response to my letter dated September 29, 2026, concerning the ongoing internal upheaval affecting staff and administration within our Parliament.”

In a five-page resignation letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Juliet Holness, and Senate President Thomas Tavares-Finson, Cowan described a “contentious” environment in which he worked, the removal and denial of privileges, as well as the “retaliatory approach” of Clerk to the Houses Colleen Lowe.

Golding said the OSC, in its response, noted that he will be advised of the outcome of the commission’s consideration.

He said he hopes that the matter will receive the careful and impartial consideration that it warrants.

In his letter to the OSC, the Opposition Leader also asked the commission to look into the wider concerns that Cowan highlighted regarding the working environment within the legislature.

Golding argued then that the Deputy Clerk’s resignation, particularly when considered against the background of other recent senior departures, has serious implications for the operations of the Houses of Parliament.

He suggested that such an assessment should include consideration of whether there are systemic workplace, management, human resource or governance issues contributing to the departures and whether any such issues require corrective action.

Leader of Opposition Business in the House Phillip Paulwell had also written to his government counterpart, Floyd Green, asking him to convene an urgent meeting of the House Committee to consider the ongoing concerns regarding staffing and the working environment within Parliament.

But Green responded, citing Standing Order 71, noting that it was inappropriate for the House Committee to examine that particular matter.

Standing Order 71 says “the House Committee is legally tasked with considering and advising the Speaker on all structural or internal matters affecting the physical comfort, logistical operational needs, and overall convenience of the Members of Parliament.”

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