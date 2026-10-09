High commissioner hails Nigeria-Jamaica ties at Independence celebration

Nigeria gained independence from Britain on October 1, 1960, becoming the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The milestone remains significant for the West African nation, which established diplomatic relations with Jamaica on April 29, 1970.

As former British colonies, both countries are members of the Commonwealth. Nigeria maintains a high commission at 5 Waterloo Road in St Andrew, where the Association of Nigerians in Jamaica (ANJ) commemorated the country’s 66th Independence anniversary on Saturday, October 3.

Among those in attendance was Dr Jane Bassey Adams, the newly appointed high commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Jamaica.

“It is with great joy and profound gratitude to almighty God that I welcome you all to this reception to mark the 66th Independence anniversary of our beloved nation, the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I wish to particularly thank the Government of Jamaica, our captains of industry, leaders of the Nigerian community, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, for honouring us with your presence,” she said.

Adams referenced Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s theme for this year’s observance, ‘Reform, Renew, Rebuild: Nigeria’s Journey to Greatness’, describing it as more than a slogan and instead a national call to action.

She said the Nigerian government continues to implement reforms aimed at repositioning the economy, strengthening security, improving food security, and restoring Nigeria’s place as Africa’s leading nation, despite the challenges it has faced over the past 66 years.

“Yet, the Nigerian spirit remains unbroken - industrious, innovative, enterprising, and full of faith. From Lagos to London, Abuja to Kingston, Nigerians continue to excel and make us proud,” she declared.

Commending Nigerians living in Jamaica, Adams added: “Let me at this point specially acknowledge the Nigerian community in Jamaica. You have been exemplary ambassadors. I commend you for being law-abiding, hardworking, and for contributing to the development of this beautiful island. I urge you to continue to hold our flag high.”

In his address, ANJ President Osagie Odiase remarked that “we are celebrating Nigeria’s 66th Independence anniversary because Nigeria is one of the greatest countries on earth”.

“Contrary to popular belief, every country on earth has their own demons and their own bad news, and Nigeria is not exceptional. We are not perfect, but we do our best … . I want to use this opportunity to remind all Nigerians that we are one, regardless of which part of Nigeria we come from. Whenever we step our foot outside of Nigeria, other people see us as one. So, brothers and sisters, let us unite as one,” he said.

Addressing the themes of history, heritage and diplomacy, Adams said Nigeria and Jamaica share an “unbreakable bond of blood and history”.

“Today, that bond is visible in our culture, music, language, and warmth,” she said, noting that the ties between the two nations pre-date Nigerian independence. Many Jamaicans, she added, can trace their ancestry to ethnic groups from present-day Nigeria, including the Igbo, Yoruba and peoples from the Calabar region, whose forebears were brought to Jamaica during the era of British slavery.

“Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, Nigeria and Jamaica have stood together in the Non-Aligned Movement, the Commonwealth, and in the struggle for Africa’s liberation. Today, we collaborate strongly at the International Seabed Authority headquartered here in Kingston, as custodians of the Common Heritage of Mankind. We are committed to deepening this partnership in trade, tourism, education, culture, and the creative economy,” Adams said.

“As we celebrate, we reaffirm Nigeria’s commitment to Pan-Africanism, multilateralism, global peace, and sustainable development of our oceans and our planet. Finally, I wish to convey the best wishes of the government of Nigeria to the government and good people of Jamaica. We pray for peace and prosperity for both nations. Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria! Long live Jamaica! Long live Nigeria-Jamaica friendship!”

A career diplomat with 25 years of service, Adams was nominated to the Jamaican posting in 2025 by President Tinubu. Before arriving in Kingston in August 2026, she served as acting high commissioner to Australia from December 2024 to June 2026. She also served as acting director of the North and Horn of Africa Division at Nigeria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs from June to December 2024, overseeing relations with countries in that region. Earlier assignments included serving as interim chargé d’affaires in Washington, DC, from 2018 to 2021.

editorial@gleanerjm.com