UPDATE | Normalcy returns at Kingston Freeport Terminal after strike

Operations have resumed at Kingston Freeport Terminal Limited (KFTL) following industrial action by workers that disrupted terminal activities for several hours on Friday.

The development follows a meeting involving the company and other parties at the invitation of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, where discussions were held to address outstanding issues.

In a brief update on Friday evening, Kingston Freeport said the meeting was fruitful and normalcy had been restored in the interim.

The industrial action, which began late Thursday night, involved workers protesting the continued representation of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and calling for a change to the Port Supervisors Union.

The workers have accused the TUC of failing to adequately represent their interests, particularly in relation to salaries and other benefits. They have also complained about delays in addressing their concerns over union representation.

Ricaado Ennis, a representative of the Port Supervisors Union, had said KFTL employs approximately 1,325 workers, more than 800 of whom, he claimed, had expressed interest in changing their union representation.

The workers had also called for a date to be set for a representation poll to determine their preferred union.

In the statement, KFTL said it would extend its operating hours and implement measures to facilitate the timely processing of cargo and minimise the impact of the disruption on customers.

The company thanked customers and stakeholders for their patience and understanding, adding that it remained focused on ensuring the safe and efficient delivery of its services.

KFTL also said it was committed to addressing the matter through constructive engagement and good-faith discussions with all parties, while continuing to work with the Ministry of Labour and Social Security towards a mutually acceptable resolution.

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