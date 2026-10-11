Security guard sentenced to two months in prison for stealing pineapples

A St Catherine security guard who stole pineapples from the farm he was employed to watch has been sentenced to two months in prison.

Acting Senior Parish Judge Janelle Nelson-Gayle imposed the sentence on Nicholas Hadlam in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

However, Hadlam, who resides in Bog Walk, was credited with the two months he spent in custody awaiting trial and released from custody shortly after the sentence was imposed.

Before his release, Nelson-Gayle gave Hadlam a stern warning and told him to heed his ways and depart from dishonesty.

Hadlam was on duty on July 22 this year at the pineapple farm owned by Trade Winds Limited when a company supervisor saw him picking pineapples and placing them in a bag.

He initially denied stealing them, but later admitted it.

-- Rasbert Turner

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