From Somerton to surgical excellence

Growing up in rural St James, Camelia Lawrence dreamed of becoming a doctor after witnessing her grandfather suffer from epilepsy and struggle to access appropriate treatment in Jamaica.

She vowed to become a doctor so she could help others in need.

“I always wanted to be a doctor since I was a young child having witnessed my grandfather’s medical challenges,” Lawrence told The Gleaner in an interview. “I wanted to make care more accessible for everyone in need.”

Today, Lawrence is an internationally recognised breast surgeon whose patients travel to see her from across the United States (US) and other parts of the world.

Her journey to achieving her childhood dream, however, was marked by twists and turns. She credits the encouragement and support of others with helping her overcome the obstacles along the way.

Among those who believed in her was her great-grandmother, Jane, who constantly assured her that she could and would become a doctor. In a recent interview, Lawrence recalled that her great-grandmother was the first woman to speak greatness into her.

Lawrence was born in Somerton, a rural farming community in St James. She attended Somerton Primary School before moving on to Mount Alvernia High School. At age 14, she left Jamaica for the US with her parents, who, like many other Jamaicans, had migrated in search of better economic opportunities.

She completed high school at Hempstead High School after her family settled in the Long Island community.

However, upon entering the US education system, Lawrence encountered an attempt to place her in a lower grade based on the assumption that her Jamaican education was inferior to that of American students.

A Jamaican educator intervened, encouraging Lawrence’s mother to challenge the decision. The intervention resulted in Lawrence sitting examinations for both the ninth and 10th grades and subsequently being placed in the 11th grade.

Lawrence went on to attend Fordham University, where she studied biology and technology. After graduating, she taught in the New York City public school system at a school in Flushing, Queens.

She later enrolled at the University of Rochester School of Medicine, completed her medical studies and undertook her residency at New York Medical College and Westchester Medical Center.

Her next step was the John Wayne Cancer Institute in California, where she pursued training in breast surgical oncology.

Lawrence said her interest in women’s health developed during medical school, when she met a breast surgeon who became a mentor.

“I saw a pathway in which I could make an impact,” she told The Gleaner.

WORK AND SERVICE

For the past 15 years, Lawrence has specialised in breast cancer treatment, attracting patients who travel from far and wide to seek her care.

A board-certified breast surgeon, she is director of breast surgery for Hartford HealthCare at The Hospital of Central Connecticut and Midstate Medical Center, where she plays a leading role in developing and expanding the breast programme.

She also serves as an assistant professor of surgery at the University of Connecticut School of Medicine, mentoring medical students and surgical residents while helping to shape the next generation of physicians.

Lawrence is a member of several professional organisations, including the American College of Surgeons, the New England Surgical Society, the Society of Black Academic Surgeons and the American Society of Breast Surgeons.

Her academic contributions include peer-reviewed publications, abstracts, poster presentations and national presentations. She also co-authored the chapter ‘Benign Breast Diseases’ in Berek and Novak’s Gynecology.

In 2023, she co-authored Flat and Happy and The Mastectomy Planner with Katrin Van Dam. Her research interests include breast cancer disparities and broader issues in breast health.

Lawrence has also represented the US internationally as a surgeon delegate to the AORTIC conference in South Africa, which focused on “Cancer in Africa: Bridging Science and Humanity”.

Deeply committed to community service and advocacy, she is a sought-after speaker on women’s health, breast cancer awareness and health equity. She has shared her expertise through public speaking engagements, television interviews, articles and educational presentations.

NUMEROUS AWARDS

Her leadership and service have benefited numerous organisations across Connecticut, including the Community Foundation of Greater New Britain, the Jamaican-American Connection and the Connecticut Department of Public Health Breast and Cervical Cancer Board. She is also a former vice-president of Susan G. Komen New England.

Lawrence has received numerous honours for her clinical excellence, leadership and public service. These include the Hartford Business Journal Healthcare Heroes Award, the Southern Connecticut Black Chamber of Commerce Business Woman of the Year Award, the Distinguished Heritage Award from the Consulate General of Jamaica, the SHU Discovery Science Center and Planetarium Star Award, and the Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities Mario and Janet Vigezzi Award for Social Justice.

In January 2023, she made history as the first Black woman elected president of the Fairfield County Medical Association in its 231-year history.

She also became the 76th Barnum Festival Ringmaster, making history as the festival’s second woman, first Black woman, first physician and first mother to hold the title. In 2026, she received the LiveGirl Courageous Changemaker of the Year Award.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Lawrence remains committed to expanding access to breast cancer care, empowering women and serving communities.

She told The Gleaner that she has donated her services in Jamaica and has had many of her former classmates reach out to her.

“I plan to increase my volunteering in Jamaica, advocating about breast cancer,” she said.

Lawrence said breast cancer is among the most treatable cancers when identified early. Through community outreach, she has sought to educate women about breast health and encourage them to pursue early diagnosis and treatment.

“I want many other young women to know that they too can make a difference and should pursue their dreams and not to allow obstacles to deter them,” she said.

editorial@gleanerjm.com