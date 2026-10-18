Opposition mourns deaths of cops shot in St Catherine gunfight

The Opposition says it is deeply saddened by the deaths of two policemen and the injury of a 10-year-old girl during a security operation in St Catherine on Friday.

The deceased officers have been identified as Corporal Trevoy Shaw and Constable Devoney Rose.

The girl remains in critical condition in hospital.

The police reported that members of the police’s Special Operations Branch were searching for wanted men when they came under fire from gunmen barricaded inside a house occupied by other persons, including the child.

Opposition Spokesperson on National Security Fitz Jackson expressed condolences to the families of the deceased officers, their colleagues and the wider constabulary.

“These officers left home to protect us and did not return. On behalf of the Opposition, I extend sincere condolences to their families, their colleagues and the entire Constabulary. Jamaica owes them a debt we can never fully repay,” Jackson said.

He also expressed concern for the injured child, saying no child should be caught in the line of fire.

“We are praying for this little girl’s full recovery and for strength for her family,” he said.

Jackson urged anyone with information about the incident or criminal activity to contact the police or Crime Stop at 311.

He also called for Jamaicans to stand united against gun violence.

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