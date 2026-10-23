Breast-cancer survivors get practical support

Women recovering from breast cancer surgery are to benefit from a donation of breast prostheses and specialised mastectomy bras from the Rotary Club of Downtown Kingston and Precision Imaging Centre.

The items were presented to Jamaica Reach To Recovery at the Jamaica Cancer Society on Wednesday. They are intended to assist women who have undergone mastectomies and may struggle to afford products that aid physical recovery and adjustment to changes in their bodies.

Derrick Bernard, president of the Rotary Club of Downtown Kingston, said the initiative was inspired by the loss of a friend to breast cancer and a desire to honour her memory through service.

“This initiative has a deeply personal meaning for me because I lost a friend to breast cancer, and her passing left a lasting impression on me. Her experience prompted me to reflect on how I could turn that loss into something positive by doing something meaningful for other women who are navigating their own breast cancer journeys,” Bernard said.

Breast prostheses and specialised mastectomy bras can help restore body symmetry, improve comfort and boost confidence following a mastectomy, the surgical removal of one or both breasts. Yet, such products can be prohibitively expensive for women already facing medical bills, medication costs, transportation expenses, and lost income.

Bernard said the donation was designed to help bridge that gap and highlight the importance of supporting survivors beyond their immediate medical treatment.

“Recovery involves much more than just completing treatment after undergoing surgery. Women must also adjust emotionally and physically to changes in their bodies while managing the financial pressures that often accompany a cancer diagnosis. We recognise that specialised products such as these can be expensive, and access should not depend solely on a woman’s ability to pay,” he said.

The partnership with Precision Imaging Centre, he added, demonstrates how service organisations and private-sector companies can work together to address community needs. By combining resources and a shared commitment to service, concern can be translated into practical assistance.

Sandra Samuels, president of Jamaica Reach To Recovery, welcomed the donation, noting that women affected by breast cancer often require support long after treatment ends.

“Breast cancer affects women physically, emotionally and financially. After a mastectomy, a woman must adjust to changes in her body while often coping with the cost of treatment and other household responsibilities. A breast prosthesis can help restore shape beneath clothing, while a properly sized mastectomy bra provides comfort and support. These items may seem simple, but they can make a significant difference to a woman’s confidence and how she feels about herself,” Samuels said.

She noted that the cost of prostheses and specialised mastectomy bras places them beyond the reach of some survivors, particularly those already struggling with medication and other expenses.

“A woman identifies as a nurturer, caregiver and lover. The traumatic experience of the loss of a breast can be distressing and can impact a woman’s mental health and self-esteem,” she said.

Samuels added that the donation would help ease financial pressures while reinforcing the organisation’s mission of helping women regain confidence, preserve their dignity, and feel supported by their communities.

Tameka Josephs, a breast-cancer survivor, thanked the Rotary Club of Downtown Kingston, Precision Imaging Centre, Jamaica Reach To Recovery and the Jamaica Cancer Society for what she described as a practical expression of compassion.

“Please know that your generosity is deeply appreciated. Your contribution is a practical expression of compassion, and its impact will extend beyond the items being handed over today. It will touch the lives of women who deserve to feel comfortable, supported and confident, as they move forward,” she said.