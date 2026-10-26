Mair dismisses claims Holness was denied US courtesies

Jamaica’s Consul General to New York, Oliver Mair, has dismissed social media reports suggesting that Prime Minister Dr Andrew Holness was required to wait in immigration lines at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport, describing the claims as false and mischievous.

“The online posts are both false and mischievous. There is never a time that the prime minister arrives in the United States where he is not afforded full courtesies by the United States government,” Mair told The Gleaner.

The posts purport to show Holness waiting in immigration lines during his recent visit to New York.

However, Mair said the prime minister’s visits to the United States are coordinated in advance with the US Secret Service, which oversees his movements and security arrangements while he is in the country.

He explained that several meetings are held with the Secret Service before each visit, during which officers are assigned to the prime minister’s protection detail and arrangements are made for his movements, including visits to various venues.

According to Mair, Secret Service personnel meet the prime minister and his delegation at the aircraft door, check their documents and escort them through the airport to designated vehicles.

“They are involved in every detail of his visit. Members of the delegation are pinned to allow for access to the prime minister once he is in the custody of the Secret Service, and every venue is swept before his arrival,” Mair said.

He maintained that Holness does not use the usual immigration checkpoints or wait in routine lines, as the Secret Service coordinates his arrival and departure.

“I am with the prime minister every step of his visit, and he does not go through the normal checkpoints,” Mair said.

He added that the prime minister usually boards his aircraft either first or last, depending on the arrangements. While there may be a pause at the boarding point for documents to be checked, Mair said this should not be confused with going through routine lines.

The consul general argued that the social media posts were intended to create a misleading impression and stir controversy.

“Someone is seeking to stir controversy where none exists,” he said.

Mair also rejected suggestions of a breakdown in communication between the Jamaican and US governments over the prime minister’s visits, insisting that Washington continues to extend the appropriate courtesies to Holness and his delegation.

He noted that the prime minister travels with his own security personnel, whose presence and movements must also be checked by the US Secret Service.

- Lester Hinds

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