Future of St Hilda’s Georgian-style building in focus as repairs continue

The National Education Trust (NET) says it has spent just over $82 million repairing the damage caused by Hurricane Melissa at St Hilda’s Diocesan High School in Brown’s Town, St Ann, but uncertainty remains over the future of the school’s historic administrative building.

According to NET Executive Director Latoya Harris-Ghartey, work on the principal’s cottage, a chemistry laboratory and a grade-seven classroom block has been completed and handed over.

The only outstanding items under the emergency repair contract are a temporary dormitory facility and a water tank. Harris-Ghartey said progress has been slowed by the continued use of the facilities that are being upgraded. The contract is valued at $82,061,065.

Attention has now turned to a proposed second phase of reconstruction, which would replace the hurricane-damaged Georgian-style administrative block, housing offices on the ground floor and dormitory accommodation upstairs.

“To facilitate this, we have sought no-objection from the Diocesan for the rebuild, as they are the property owners. In this regard, the Diocesan has requested the signing of a MoU with the ministry. Dialogue on this matter is in progress,” Harris-Ghartey said in an email to The Gleaner.

Harris-Ghartey noted that repair works have been delayed at various stages because approval was required before contractors could access some areas of the campus.

Preservation drive

The school’s principal, Heather Reid-Johnson, is hoping the Georgian-style building can be preserved rather than replaced and is moving ahead with plans to raise about $41 million for repairs.

“My building (admin block) is still not yet repaired,” Reid-Johnson told The Gleaner.

“Through the National Education Trust, we understand they have no intention of repairing it. They say it’s not feasible, it’s going to cost too much,” she added.

To support restoration efforts, the school plans to launch the St Hilda’s Restoration Fund.

“We will launch the St Hilda’s Restoration Fund to see if we can raise some funds to repair it, because with a building like this, we can’t afford to let it go to waste,” Reid-Johnson said.

The fundraising campaign will begin on November 14 with the school’s 120th Anniversary Gala and Awards Ceremony at Sandals Dunn’s River in Ocho Rios. Admission is US$200, or J$30,000, with the event scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

Founded in 1906 by the Anglican Church, St Hilda’s later became a grant-aided institution and today operates as a church-owned, government-funded school through a partnership involving the Ministry of Education and the school’s board of management.

carl.gilchrist@gleanerjm.com