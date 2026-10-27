TAJ to continue issuing blue plates while new system is developed

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) will continue issuing dealer and demonstration registration plates, commonly known as blue plates, in the short term while the Government develops an alternative system.

In a statement on Tuesday, TAJ said it would continue processing applications and issuing the plates in keeping with existing legislation and established policies to ensure continuity of service to the motor vehicle industry.

The clarification follows a statement from the Office of the Cabinet over the weekend indicating that the National Security Council (NSC) had directed TAJ to discontinue the current dealer and demonstration plate system.

The blue plates are issued to authorised motor vehicle dealers, importers and garage owners to allow them to drive unregistered or newly imported vehicles on public roads for specific commercial purposes.

However, the NSC raised concerns about the widespread misuse of the plates, including their unlawful use to operate vehicles regularly on public roads without permanent registration and vehicle identification.

The NSC said the practice facilitates criminal activity and tax evasion, adding that the police are unable to adequately trace vehicles using the plates.

It directed that the existing system be discontinued and recommended the introduction of a new form of temporary vehicle identification for demonstration and dealer transit purposes.

The proposed system would incorporate Global Positioning System (GPS) and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology to link each plate to the specific vehicle to which it is assigned.

According to the NSC, the technology would allow the police to verify the dealer to whom a plate was issued, the particulars of the assigned vehicle and the plate's location if it is suspected of being involved in an incident.

The proposed system would also be connected to TAJ, the Island Traffic Authority, the police and the Jamaica Customs Agency to facilitate cross-verification.

TAJ said it was collaborating with the relevant government ministries and partner agencies to develop and implement an alternative system as quickly as possible.

It added that the new arrangements would seek to meet regulatory requirements while taking into account the operational needs of the motor vehicle industry and minimising disruption to stakeholders.

In the meantime, dealers and other affected stakeholders are being encouraged to continue following established procedures for applying for or renewing dealer and demonstration registration plates.

TAJ said it would provide further updates on changes to existing procedures and implementation timelines once they are finalised.

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