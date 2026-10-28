136 Jamaicans remain in shelters one year after Hurricane Melissa

One year after Hurricane Melissa devastated Jamaica, 136 people remain in 24 shelters across the island, with the Government prioritising them for semi-permanent housing.

Director General of the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM), Commander Alvin Gayle, made the disclosure at Wednesday’s post-Cabinet press briefing, marking the anniversary of the hurricane’s landfall on October 28, 2025.

Westmoreland, where Melissa made landfall as a Category 5 hurricane, has the largest number of people still living in shelters, with 47, followed by St James with 44.

Gayle said the semi-permanent housing initiative is intended to provide safer accommodation for eligible families displaced by the hurricane, including those whose homes require more than roof repairs.

“The response includes units provided to the NHT (National Housing Trust) and through the People’s Republic of China,” he said.

Gayle disclosed that, as of October 23, 28 units had been completed under the programme.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Trust (NHT) has made more than 7,600 hurricane relief grant payments to contributors under its shelter recovery programme, totalling $2.8 billion. Individual payments range from $75,000 to $500,000.

Gayle said approximately $1.69 billion has also been donated by Jamaicans at home and abroad, businesses, friends of Jamaica, and regional and international partners.

He said the Government has directed that the donations be channelled towards tangible recovery projects.

Of the funds, $750 million has been allocated to ODPEM to support Government-directed and partner-led repair programmes, $700 million to the Ministry of Economic Growth and Infrastructure Development, and $100 million to the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development to support the semi-permanent housing initiative.

The Government has also been implementing a roof repair programme targeting vulnerable households affected by the hurricane.

Gayle said ODPEM has spent approximately $194 million on building materials and has used more than $300 million worth of materials and tools to repair 500 roofs under the first phase of the programme.

Roof repairs under both phases have been carried out in St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, Hanover, St James and Trelawny.

St Elizabeth and Westmoreland account for the largest shares of the repairs completed so far, representing 47 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively.

- Karen Madden

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