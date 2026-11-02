Beyond the badge

At 18, Melteno Lopez has already learnt that leadership comes with scrutiny.

His appointment as head boy of Glenmuir High School drew criticism from some members of the student body, who believed other candidates were better suited to the position. The concerns of the group, whose size is unclear, were outlined in a letter to school administrators that was published online.

However, for Lopez, whose journey has been marked by the death of his father, financial hardship and a speech impediment, the appointment represents years of perseverance against the odds. For his mother, Valda Gayle, it is the reward for a mountain she has spent more than a decade climbing.

“I’m so proud. His hard work has paid off!” she said, her smile wide.

Gayle, who raised Lopez largely on her own after his father died in England in January 2020, has spent years making ends meet by selling imitation jewellery along the streets of Clarendon, determined that her son’s education would not suffer because of their circumstances.

On at least four occasions, her efforts brought her into conflict with the law, landing her in court for illegal vending in May Pen. Still, the woman of faith maintains that it was worth it.

“I was a single mother, and I had to take care of him. I had no choice. It was a mountain for me to climb, and I climbed it. I told myself that, regardless of the circumstances, I had to climb,” she said, explaining that her son’s father had been their main provider.

“I had to walk the streets because, if I stayed in the market, I wouldn’t get any sale, and he had to go to school. His books had to be bought,” she said, noting that she usually starts working at 9 a.m. before returning home late in the evening.

Frightening nights

Still, she ensured that Lopez completed his assignments, making time to visit libraries to gather research and material for school projects.

“I just had to get it done,” she said, recalling the most frightening nights, when her asthmatic child became ill. On one occasion, they had to be escorted to hospital by police after he stopped breathing. All this was while she was also caring for her ailing mother, now 90 years old.

The sacrifices are reflected in Lopez’s academic record: nine Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate subjects, multiple Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination passes and multiple scholarships.

His achievements have come despite another challenge: a speech impediment that continues to affect his pronunciation of words containing the letters G, C and K. He has learnt to navigate or omit those words entirely, hoping that the technique will one day carry him through life as a doctor and, ultimately, a politician. His new role has so far given him practice in both areas.

The controversy surrounding his appointment emerged after an anonymous letter, dated October 2 and purportedly written by members of Glenmuir’s sixth-form cohort, surfaced on social media.

The writers questioned Lopez’s suitability, arguing that other candidates had stronger records of extracurricular involvement and were better qualified to lead the student body. While acknowledging his academic achievements, they suggested that these had largely been for his personal advancement rather than the wider school community.

Lopez was officially “pinned” as head boy last week, despite the controversy surrounding his selection and questions about the process used to choose student leaders at high schools.

Principal Dr Marsha Smalling said colleagues had made her aware of the letter posted online.

Candidates, she said, are nominated by outgoing Students’ Council members and staff before administrators review the names and shortlist applicants for interviews. Candidates are required to present their vision for the school and respond to questions, with their communication and other leadership skills assessed before a committee, including the principal, makes its decision. Five boys and four girls were considered for the posts of head boy and head girl.

Smalling said the school stood by its selection of Lopez, noting that it was a tough choice.

“We are confident that we did the right thing, based on the outcome of the interview and based on his academic performance. But I could equally say that about the other contenders as well. The truth is that we have very suitable students but somebody had to emerge the winner.”

She acknowledged that selections had attracted criticism in the past, but said the school believed it had followed the appropriate process.

“Melteno might not be popular, but he is a worker,” she said, while also praising newly elected head girl Aliana Spencer, whom she said exemplifies the school’s values of intelligence, confidence, assertiveness and honesty.

She noted that, as she explained to one of the unsuccessful candidates, “Ambition does not guarantee that your dreams will unfold as you imagined. But it prepares you to embrace the greater plan that God has for your life”.

Last week, The Gleaner sought clarification from the Ministry of Education, Skills, Youth and Information on whether there were national guidelines governing the selection of head boys and head girls, including academic requirements, student participation, the responsibilities of the positions, and oversight of the process. However, a response was not received in time for publication.

Focused on the work ahead

Stewart Jacobs, president of the National Parent-Teacher Association of Jamaica, said the selection process at high schools was generally fair and that no complaints had been brought to the association.

He said students were usually informed of the standards expected of prospective head boys and head girls from Grade Nine, with suspensions among the factors that could disqualify candidates. Voting arrangements, however, vary from school to school. While some restrict voting to fifth- and sixth-form students, others allow the entire student population to participate, he said.

Jacobs said the Ministry of Education generally becomes involved after the selection, as the elected student council representative sits on the school board under the applicable regulations.

Meanwhile, Lopez is focused on the work ahead. He has identified student discipline as a priority and plans to undertake community outreach, including visits to primary schools to introduce younger students to Glenmuir. He said neither the criticism of his appointment nor his speech would deter him from his goals.

“Despite what people think, it is not the words that we speak; it is the action that matters,” said Lopez.

For his mother, Gayle, there is one piece of advice for struggling parents: persevere.

“I’ve learnt that, regardless of your situation, let nothing hinder you from achieving what you set out to achieve. You put all of those behind and press forward towards your goals,” she said.

corey.robinson@gleanerjm.com